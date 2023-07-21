US: Florida introduces fresh guidelines on teaching Black history, receives flak

The Florida board of education has faced criticism from educators and civil rights groups after approving new guidelines for teaching Black American history.

The guidelines include "benchmark clarifications" for middle school students, addressing how slaves developed skills for personal benefit.

While some argue that these guidelines shed light on the resilience of enslaved individuals, others view them as an attempt to downplay the horrors of slavery. The approval is part of Florida's efforts to combat what Governor Ron DeSantis calls "woke indoctrination."

Highlighting slavery and racist violence

The approved teaching guidelines for kindergarten through high school delve into challenging subjects like slavery and racist violence.

Florida's Education Commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr, stated that the curriculum includes both positive and negative aspects of history, maintaining a comprehensive approach to Black American history, reported Reuters.

Reframing the narrative

William Allen and Frances Presley Rice, members of the working group behind the guidelines, defend the new language, explaining that it aims to showcase the agency and resilience of slaves.

They argue that Florida students should understand how enslaved individuals made the most of their circumstances to benefit themselves and their African descendant community.

Criticism from civil rights groups

Civil rights groups, including the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), expressed strong disapproval of the board's decision. NAACP President Derrick Johnson criticised the guidelines, viewing them as an attempt to romanticise a dark chapter in American history, disregarding the dehumanisation and suffering endured by enslaved Black Americans.

Education association's concerns

Florida's Education Association teachers' union raised concerns over the new standards, stating that they validated teachers' fears following the enactment of laws targeting "woke" ideology in the state. The guidelines' approval aligns with Governor DeSantis' efforts to combat what he perceives as leftist influence in education.

Florida's stance on critical race theory

The state of Florida, alongside several others, has banned the teaching of critical race theory, which examines the role of systemic racism in shaping laws and institutions in the United States. These legislative measures reflect a broader national debate over how history and race are taught in American classrooms.

(With inputs from agencies)