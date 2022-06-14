US FDA approves first oral tablet called baricitinib for treatment of alopecia

In a first, the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved an oral tablet called baricitinib for the treatment of alopecia.

Alopecia, which is an autoimmune disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States every year, which leads to emotional distress and causes either temporary or permanent patchy hair loss that can affect any hair-bearing site of the body.

Some famous personalities who have been diagnosed with alopecia include Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

After the approval, FDA official Kendall Marcus in a statement "Access to safe and effective treatment options is crucial for the significant number of Americans affected by severe alopecia."

"Today's approval will help fulfill a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areata."

Known by the trade name Olumiant, Baricitinib belongs to a class of drugs called Janus kinase inhibitors and is manufactured by US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

The oral tablet, which works by interfering with the cellular pathway that leads to inflammation, was approved for use against alopecia on the basis of on the results of two random clinical trials involving a total of 1,200 adults.

During the clinical trial, participants were split into three groups and almost 40 percent of those on the higher dose grew back 80 percent of their scalp hair after 36 weeks.

Not only this, but approximately 45 percent of people in the higher dose group also saw significant eyebrow and eyelash regrowth.

Baricitinib, which was approved for the treatment of hospitalised Covid patients during the pandemic, is also used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

