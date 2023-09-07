US: FBI busts gang involved in armed robberies of Indian jewellery stores

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) busted a crime ring in the United States and arrested more than a dozen members for engaging in a series of armed robberies of Indian jewellery stores and showrooms in several states, the news agency PTI reported on Thursday (September 7). As per the report, the gang was based out of Washington DC.

Between January 2022 and January 2023, the gang targeted several Indian and South Asian jewellery stores across the East Coast, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania. Sixteen members of the gang were arrested till now, with eight arrested this week, the report said.

Assistant FBI Director in Charge David Sundberg said the defendants targeted small businesses along the East Coast, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery from hardworking families.

According to US Attorney Matthew M. Graves, "This indictment alleges a conspiracy to engage in a violent armed robbery spree involving commercial establishments throughout the Eastern Seaboard."

Graves added that one defendant was also charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking as part of the spree, and others were charged with laundering the proceeds from the robberies.

"With an increasing number of robbery schemes that cross state lines, collaborative operations like this one are critical to holding accountable those who threaten the safety of our communities," the attorney added.

(With inputs from agencies)

