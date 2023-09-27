US-EU summit to take place in Washington on October 20, says EU official

A senior European official, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday (September 27) that US President Joe Biden is preparing to host European Union chiefs Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen in Washington on October 20.

AFP reported citing the official that there has been "good discussion" over the summit and that the EU side was "hopeful" of a breakthrough over many issues.

Last EU-US summit took place in Brussels in June 2021. In March last year, Biden was a guest of the 27 EU member state leaders during European Council meeting.

The goal of the upcoming summit is to reinforce the trans-Atlantic partnership to better fight crises like climate change and at the same time, balancing the world economy.

The US and the EU are on the same page on range of issues. It is expected that a strong message of unity will be sent especially in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, differences remain between the two sides over issues like tariffs imposed by Trump administration on steel and aluminium from Europe.

The tariffs have been suspended. But they mau come back into force by next month-end if the US and the EU do not agree over a lasting solution over this issue.

Europe has also expressed concerns over Biden's $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), fearing its subsidies for clean energy tech will lead to all US firms out-competing their European rivals.

