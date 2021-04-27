US, EU reject proposal to redraw borders in the Western Balkans

The United States and the European Union on Monday rejected the idea of redrawing borders in the Western Balkans.

A proposal was reportedly making the rounds among EU officials proposing to break up Bosnia and to merge Kosovo with Albania. According to Reuters, the document also proposed incorporating parts of Bosnia into Serbia as well as Croatia to assist the region's integration into the European Union.

The authenticity of the note has been verified by officials yet and no country has claimed it so far. Bosnia was alarmed by the discussion, for the country had witnessed ethnic conflicts two decades ago.

"We are absolutely not in favour of any changes in borders," European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said during a news conference. The US, too warned that changing the borders could cause further tensions in the region.

"Recent unwarranted speculation about changing borders in the Balkans along ethnic lines risks fostering instability in the region and evokes memories of past tensions," US State Department's spokesman Ned Price said.

Out of the former Yugoslav republics, two have joined the EU so far - Croatia and Slovenia. Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia, and Kosovo also hope to join the bloc eventually.

The EU has urged the countries to settle their conflicts and to foster democracy before thinking of joining the Union. But the EU sees the region's importance, where Russia and China are quickly expanding their influence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday held talks with Serbian President Alexander Vucic in Brussels and said that the bloc wants to see "positive developments in rule of law" in Serbia.

Among other things, both of them discussed Belgrade's interaction with Kosovo, which used to be a part of Serbia. Kosovo's independence is not recognised by multiple EU countries - including Spain.

The representatives of North Macedonia and Kosovo are also set to set foot in Brussels later this week.

Von der Leyen also extended support to the construction of a railway line between Belgrade and North Macedonia, hoping to formally begin membership negotiations with the European Union which were stalled last year after a veto from Bulgaria.

(With inputs from agencies)