US election 2020: Trump's coronavirus optimism continues as Joe Biden says Prez did 'nothing'

A stark contrast was observed in the style of address by two presidential candidates: Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the rival town halls on Thursday.

Biden, on one hand, looked elaborative, empathetic in his response, which was completely different from Trump's appearance, in which he provided aggressive responses when questions related to his presidency was asked.

Also read | Peaceful transfer, I absolutely want it, says Trump at town hall meeting

Trump continued his optimism about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 217,000 Americans and for which he has faced a lot of flak.

Also read | US election 2020: Joe Biden halts Kamala Harris' travel after campaign staffers test positive

"We're rounding the corner," he told NBC in Miami despite many states observing an uptick in the infections.

Biden, during his town hall, slammed again Trump for his response to the crisis

"We're in a situation where we have 210,000 plus people dead and what's he doing? Nothing. He's still not wearing masks," Biden told ABC at the event in Philadelphia.

Trump also refused to criticise QAnon, a conspiracy theory movement that propagates Trump is battling a secret war against liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles.

"I know nothing about QAnon," he said, and then continued to praise the group's stance saying it is "very much against paedophilia."

Biden received much praise for his remarks in which he committed himself in improving the atmosphere, saying "grudges don't work".

"We've got to change the nature of the way we deal with one another," the Democratic contender said.

"If I'm elected president, the first thing -- and not a joke... I'm going to pick up the phone and call them and say, 'Let's get together.'"

