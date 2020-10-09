US election 2020: Trump can return to public events Saturday, may hold a rally in Florida

US President Donald Trump should be able to resume "public engagements" from Saturday, the White House physician announced Thursday. The doctor added he had responded "extremely well" to Covid-19 treatment.

Trump, on his part, said he might try to attend a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida.

He said he was feeling "so good" and that he would be keen to get back to campaigning.

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night, if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally... probably in Florida on Saturday night, might come back and do one in Pennsylvania in the following night," he said.

He also said he would probably get a COVID-19 test on Friday.

Trump spent three days in the hospital before returning to the White House on Monday evening.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Trump's doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

Since his diagnosis, Trump has received an experimental antibody treatment, the antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone.

With only 26 days to go until the November 3 election, the president is keen to get back on the campaign trail to rally his base, with polls showing him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The White House has become a Covid-19 hotspot, with dozens of people close to Trump testing positive.