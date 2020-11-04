US election 2020: Sarah McBride creates history, becomes nation's first transgender senator

Sarah McBride has become the United States' first openly transgender state senator after claiming a seat in Delaware on Tuesday night.

"We did it," McBride wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. after her victory.

We did it. We won the general election.



Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020 ×

Also read | US election 2020 result LIVE updates: US media projects Biden at 131 electoral votes, Trump at 95

In 2016, she made history after she became the first openly transgender person to speak at any major-party convention in the country.

Also read | US Election Result 2020: Biden set to win in New York, Colorado, Vermont & Delaware, say exit polls

Currently, there are four openly transgender state legislators: Virginia state Del. Danica Roem; Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone; and New Hampshire state Reps. Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon and McBride will be the first Senator.

McBride's campaign this time focussed around affordable health care, improving minimum wage and school funding, among other issues.

"From the start, I knew I wanted to be the healthcare and paid leave candidate," said McBride to The News Journal.

"Even before COVID, people were feeling that need. This has just reinforced and deepened that need. For Delawareans, for those in poverty, those struggling through the pandemic, the issues we're talking about aren't abstract."