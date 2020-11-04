US election 2020: Michelle Obama urges voters to 'show up, have your voice heard, and vote'

Former first lady Michelle Obama has urged to US voter to show up and vote in the ongoing US presidential election as Americans are heading to the polls on Election Day to determine the balance of power in Washington and statehouses around the country.

Taking to Twitter, Michelle Obama said "TODAY is Election Day. There are no do-overs. Show up, have your voice heard, and vote."

TODAY is Election Day. There are no do overs. Show up, have your voice heard, and vote. https://t.co/9gwUiQQ22l — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 3, 2020 ×

During the election campaign, she had called US president a "racist" president whose strategy of fearmongering, division and promoting ugly conspiracy theories could "destroy" America if he is re-elected.

Trump is "morally wrong" for taking actions that intimidate voters and for "lying" about how minorities will ruin US suburbs, she had said.

(With inputs from agencies)