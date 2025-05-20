US President Donald Trump warned Israel that if it continues its military campaign in Gaza, it could lead to a loss of US support. This comes amid Israel has intensified its military offensive in Gaza.

Trump's representatives have informed Israel that the US will "abandon" the country if it does not end the war, the Washington Post reported citied an anonymous source.

"Trump's people are letting Israel know, 'We will abandon you if you do not end this war,'" the source said. "Politically, as in the past, Netanyahu has a way to do that, with a huge majority in the Knesset and in Israel, but he does not have the political will."

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt also said that "The president wants the war in Gaza to end". Her remark came after the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, which was secured through direct US-Hamas negotiations without Israel's involvement.

Last week, Trump during his visit to Gulf nations, addressed that a lot of people are starving in Gaza.

"People are starving. Terrible things are happening there," Trump added during a call with Netanyahu in April.

He also asked him to allow more food and medicine into the enclave. "Gaza came up, and I said we need to be good to Gaza. People there are suffering."

Some denies the report

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded to the report, calling it "nonsense".

"Their reporting is nonsense. They need to listen to what the president says – not what some uninformed ‘source’ pretends to know," he told Ynet news.

Another senior US official told The Times of Israel that there are differences between the Trump administration and Israel, but added, "the idea that we would abandon Israel is preposterous."

