US Defence Secretary Austin and German Defence Minister Pistorius to visit India

The United States and Germany are set to bolster their defence partnerships with India through high-level visits by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, respectively.



Secretary Austin's visit, scheduled for June 4-5, comes as the United States and India seek to enhance their strategic collaboration under the framework of the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

During his stay in New Delhi, Secretary Austin will engage in discussions with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other prominent leaders.

The Pentagon's statement emphasised that this visit presents an opportunity to expedite defence innovation and promote industrial co-operation, further strengthening the operational collaboration between the US and Indian militaries.



Parallel to this visit, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is scheduled to arrive in India on June 6. While specific details about his visit remain undisclosed, it is believed that the primary focus will be on promoting a submarine deal between the two nations.

This visit underscores Germany's keen interest in deepening its defence co-operation with India, an emerging global power.

The visits by Secretary Austin and Defence Minister Pistorius underscore the increasing global recognition of India's strategic importance and its rising role in maintaining regional stability.

As major economies and democracies, the United States and Germany's initiatives to bolster their defence ties with India demonstrate the shared commitment to advancing security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.