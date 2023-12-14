LIVE TV
US Congress passes massive $886bn defense budget for 2024

Washington DC, US Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Photograph:(AFP)

The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was backed by the House by 310 to 118, with strong support from Republicans and Democrats 

The US Congress on Thursday (Dec 14) approved a massive defence budget of $886 billion for 2024 as more than two-thirds of the US House of Representatives voted in favour of the defence policy bill. 

Congress also extended a controversial overseas electronic surveillance system widely used by US intelligence services. 

The bill, which was adopted in the House of Representatives after a vote in the Senate on Wednesday, has also authorised policies such as aid for Ukraine. 

It also provides billions of dollars to "enhance US deterrence and defence posture in the Indo-Pacific region" and counter China's rising influence there. 

The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was backed by the House by 310 to 118, with strong support from Republicans and Democrats. 

It was more than the two-thirds majority required to pass the measure and send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Srishti Singh Sisodia

