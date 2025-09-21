/US–China TikTok deal: TikTok algorithm under US control? What it means for your 'For You' page

The White House says America will soon control TikTok’s powerful content algorithm under a deal with China. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News in an interview, “This deal means that TikTok will be majority-owned by Americans in the United States … There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans.”

She added, “The algorithm will also be controlled by America as well,” without sharing further details.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the TikTok algorithm?

Part of the reason why TikTok is so popular is its algorithm, a system that learns what you like and serves you more of it. It decides what shows up on your For You page by tracking:

• Interactions: likes, comments, shares, saves.

• Watch time: how long you watch and whether you finish videos.

• Accounts followed: which creators you follow.

• Dislikes: videos you mark as “Not Interested.”

The algorithm also scans the content itself, captions, hashtags, on-screen text, sounds and effects, to decide how and where to place it. The result is a highly personalised feed that looks different for every user.

Why does the algorithm matter so much?

Because the algorithm decides what billions of people see, control over it is power. If the US takes charge, it would imply:

• Promotion or suppression: Boosting some videos while burying others.

• Shaping opinion: Influencing what narratives gain traction.

• Data insights: Access to trends, interests and user behaviour in real time.

This is why the algorithm has been at the centre of negotiations. Lawmakers worry that Beijing could use it to push propaganda or hide criticism.

What is China’s position?

Beijing has repeatedly said it has no plans to hand over TikTok’s algorithm. The Chinese government’s statement after a recent Trump–Xi phone call made no mention of a deal, despite Trump saying on Truth Social that he “appreciate[s] the TikTok approval.”

What happens next?