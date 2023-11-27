US: California jogger charged after he ‘filmed himself killing homeless man’ who blocked sidewalk

A jogger in the US state of California has been charged after he allegedly filmed himself shooting a homeless man who was blocking the sidewalk, said the prosecutors announcing the charges against the man.

What happened?

The suspect identified as 68-year-old man Craig Sumner Elliott was jogging in the afternoon of September 28 with his two dogs in Garden Grove, California when he encountered Antonio García Avalos, 40, who was sleeping in the middle of the sidewalk, said the prosecutors in Orange county.

Elliot who had a pushcart with him used it to nudge Avalos in an attempt to wake him and get around him, as per the news release. Subsequently, the 40-year-old began yelling at the 68-year-old to leave him alone.

Elliot who had supposedly been filming the enter encounter, the video of which was released by the authorities, shows Avalos standing up and throwing a shoe at Elliot, who then ducks to avoid the shoe.

Subsequently, according to the police statement, the video shows Elliot shooting Avalos three times. The 40-year-old later succumbed to his injuries.

“This is a tragic set of circumstances that unfolded in the worst possible way over a minor inconvenience of a blocked sidewalk, and a man is dead as a result,” the Orange County district attorney, Todd Spitzer, said in a news release.

He added, “This case is a stark reminder that taking the law into your own hands is never the answer and that there are consequences for your actions.”

Charges against Elliot

The 68-year-old has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and a felony personal firearm use enhancement for the fatal shooting. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in state prison, according to the district attorney.

Elliot was arrested on November 17 on a warrant by the Garden Grove Police Department and was released three days later after posting a $100,000 bail. The 68-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned on December 15.