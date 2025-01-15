After 30 years of discovery by scientists that it causes cancer in animals, the United States (US) banned the use of red dye No. 3 in food and ingested drugs on Wednesday (Jan 15). The synthetic colour is made from petroleum and is chemically known as erythrosine. It is used to give food and beverages a bright red colour.

The ban by the US Food and Drug Administration comes after multiple petitions filed in November 2022 by organisations and individuals. The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Environmental Working Group were also among the petitioners who cited one of the dyes with cancer. The decision follows California which banned the colour in October 2023.

Manufacturers using the dye have until January 15, 2027, and January 18, 2028, to reformulate their products having the colour. All the food products being imported to the US also must comply with the decision.

Dr Jerold Mande, adjunct professor of nutrition at the Harvard University T H Chan School of Public Health, told CNN, "Today’s action by FDA is long overdue, is a small step in the right direction, and hopefully signals a renewed effort by FDA to do its job despite the many barriers the food industry places in its way."

What Does The Law Say?

Red dye No. 3 is used in dozens of candy, food and beverage products, except by the popular brands of products who never used the particular dye or have stopped using it way earlier.

The dye has been permissible for use in food despite the Delaney Clause of the FDA’s Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which says the FDA is prohibited from "Approving a colour additive that is ingested" if it causes cancer in animals or humans.

The use of the dye in cosmetic products was banned in 1990. This was done after research found the additive to be carcinogenic at high doses for rats in lab tests. However the same mechanism does not occur in humans, so the study did not raise safety concerns stopping the FDA from revoking it from food.

