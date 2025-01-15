Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Negotiations for a proposed ceasefire-for-hostage deal in Gaza have entered a final stage. A finalised deal may be announced by negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar on Wednesday or Thursday (Jan 15-16), as per media reports. Some members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government have said they do not support the deal, but it is believed he has enough support across the Knesset and in government for it to be implemented. Conflicting reports have emerged about Hamas' reaction to the proposed deal, with some saying the group is yet to submit its response while others saying it has already given the green light.
Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports claiming Hamas has submitted its final response to the Gaza peace deal talks.
News agency Reuters quoted a Hamas official as saying that the group is yet to submit its written response to the proposal deal.
However, news agency AFP reported citing Palestinian sources close to negotiations that militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have approved the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.
Follow WION's live blog for more updates.
-
Jan 15, 2025 21:20 ISTIsrael-Hamas war LIVE: Qatar's PM to hold press conference in Doha amid Gaza peace talks
Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday in Doha where negotiations for the Gaza ceasefire deal are underway, according to media reports.
-
Jan 15, 2025 21:23 ISTIsrael PMO denies reports that Hamas okayed deal: Report
Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports claiming Hamas has submitted its final response to the Gaza peace deal talks.
-
Jan 15, 2025 21:22 ISTHamas and Islamic Jihad approved peace deal: Report
News agency AFP reported citing Palestinian sources close to negotiations that militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have approved the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.
-
Jan 15, 2025 21:21 ISTIsrael-Hamas ‘super close’ to ceasefire
Arab officials were quoted by Times of Israel as saying that Israel and Hamas were “super close” to reaching a ceasefire deal. As per reports, the negotiators may announce a final deal on Wednesday or Thursday.