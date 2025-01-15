Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Negotiations for a proposed ceasefire-for-hostage deal in Gaza have entered a final stage. A finalised deal may be announced by negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar on Wednesday or Thursday (Jan 15-16), as per media reports. Some members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government have said they do not support the deal, but it is believed he has enough support across the Knesset and in government for it to be implemented. Conflicting reports have emerged about Hamas' reaction to the proposed deal, with some saying the group is yet to submit its response while others saying it has already given the green light.

Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports claiming Hamas has submitted its final response to the Gaza peace deal talks.

News agency Reuters quoted a Hamas official as saying that the group is yet to submit its written response to the proposal deal.

However, news agency AFP reported citing Palestinian sources close to negotiations that militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have approved the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Follow WION's live blog for more updates.