/US armored vehicle flying Russian, American flags attacks Ukrainian positions before Trump-Zelensky meet | WATCH

A viral video showing a Russian combat vehicle waving an American flag speeding through Ukraine's front lines has gone viral. This comes just ahead of US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting at the White House.

The footage shows an M113 armoured personnel carrier, manufactured by the US and captured by the Russian military, flying both Russian and American flags as it moves through a village in Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian state media RT.

WATCH video here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's most senior adviser condemned the viral video.

“The Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war,” Andriy Yermak said on Telegram, calling out their “Maximum audacity.”

Notably, Putin has earlier demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts as preconditions for peace negotiations.

This comes just days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, with talks aimed at achieving peace in Russia and Ukraine.

Moreover, the footage also comes just ahead of the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House, where European leaders will also be joining the two leaders on Monday.

Just hours before his meeting with Zelensky and the European leaders, Trump said, "A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time", and called it a "great honor for America".

Zelensky earlier today stressed that the Russians are attacking Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the Sumy region, and Odesa, “destroying residential buildings and our civilian infrastructure.”