Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine, stressing that they were "demonstrative and cynical Russian strikes." This comes just ahead of the high-stakes US President Donald Trump and Zelensky meeting at the White House.

Zelensky took to X, saying, "They are aware that a meeting is taking place today in Washington that will address the end of the war."

He added that he will have a discussion with President Trump about key issues. Along with Ukraine, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Union, and NATO will also participate in the conversation.

Zelensky stressed that the Russians are attacking Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the Sumy region, and Odesa, “destroying residential buildings and our civilian infrastructure.”

The Ukrainian president said that Russians are "deliberately killing people, particularly children", as he noted that as of now, seven people have been killed as a result of the drone strike in Kharkiv.

He said that the youngest person who died in the attack is a year and a half old girl, while dozens have been injured, including children.

"In Zaporizhzhia, missile strikes injured 20 people and killed three. My condolences go out to all of the victims' families and loved ones," Zelensky expressed grief.

The Russian war machine continues to destroy lives despite everything, Zelensky said, just hours ahead of the Trump meeting. “Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts.”Zelensky continued, “That is why reliable security guarantees are required. That is why Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war. The war must be ended. And it is Moscow that must hear the word: “Stop.”