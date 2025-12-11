/US approves $686 million tech upgrade for F 16 fighter jets to Pakistan. Know all about the deal

Pakistan has struck a major defence deal with the US under which they will get advanced technology and support for F-16 fighter jets valued at $686 million. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), in a letter sent to Congress on Monday (December 8, 2025), approved the deal.

Link–16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training, and comprehensive logistical support are part of the deal that covers USD 37 million in Major Defense Equipment (MDE) and USD 649 million in additional hardware and software.

The DSCA letter states it “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with U.S. and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The letter also speaks about "refurbishing its Block–52 and Mid Life Upgrade F–16 fleet".

“Maintain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block–52 and Mid Life Upgrade F–16 fleet,” the letter notes.

These updates will provide more “seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the U.S. Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns,” the letter adds.