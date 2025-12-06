The US apex court agreed on Friday (Dec 5) to review the bid of President Donald Trump to end birthright citizenship. This came after multiple lower courts blocked Trump's attempt to put restrictions on the law that anyone born on US soil is automatically an American citizen. The bid is to end the right with an executive order - which is constitutional. By agreeing to hear the bid, the Supreme Court is directly taking on the merits of a controversy that it largely avoided earlier this year.

The court will hear arguments next year and will likely hand down a decision by the end of June.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There is perhaps no single issue, from the beginning of this administration, on which President Trump has been more wrong than his attempt to narrow birthright citizenship by executive order,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at Georgetown University Law Centre.

“Whether because it violates the relevant statutes; the Fourteenth Amendment itself; or the Supreme Court’s authoritative 1898 interpretation of that constitutional provision, the bottom line is the same,” he added.