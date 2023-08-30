ugc_banner

US announces $250 million in new military aid for Ukraine

Reuters
Washington, US Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Latest package also includes missiles for air defense Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

More than $43 billion in U.S. military aid has been provided to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. President Joe Biden earlier this month asked Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in assistance.

The United States on Tuesday announced a new package of military assistance to support Ukraine that includes additional air defense and artillery munitions, mine clearing equipment and medical vehicles.

The latest package includes additional mine clearing equipment, missiles for air defense, ammunition for artillery and HIMAR (High Mobility Artillery Rocket) systems, and over three million rounds of small-arms ammunition, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

trending now

"The United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," Blinken said.

The equipment is funded through money previously approved by Congress.

More than $43 billion in U.S. military aid has been provided to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. President Joe Biden earlier this month asked Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in assistance.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have backed Ukraine aid, but some far-right Republicans - especially those allied with former President Donald Trump - want to pare back assistance.

Watch | Russia: Private funeral held for late Wagner Chief Prigozhin

Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the east and south in early June but have made slow progress through Russian minefields and trenches blocking their southern push.

recommended stories

recommended stories

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

×

 


 

RELATED

Australia declares date of historic Indigenous rights referendum

What is 'Pirola' variant of COVID-19? Experts say it may bypass immunity from vaccine

Exclusive: Russia will not probe Prigozhin plane crash under international rules