/US all set to strike Iran? Satellite images show over 150 American military aircraft deployed near Tehran

Amid the diplomatic tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme, the US has reportedly moved over 150 military aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East in recent days. As per the satellite imagery and flight-tracking data reviewed by The Washington Post, the buildup includes cargo planes, refuelling aircraft and combat jets, and marks one of the largest US force deployments in the region in more than two decades. The newspaper added that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford was near Crete, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported that the US military has begun moving 12 F-22 stealth fighter jets toward the Middle East. The report said the F-22s were seen taking off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England and linking up with KC-46 refuelling planes as they headed toward the region. Multiple fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s, F-15s and F-16s, were spotted heading to the region in recent days, according to the Military Air Tracking Alliance.

Amid all this, Iran's deputy foreign minister said Tehran is ready to take any necessary step to reach a deal with the US and hopes Washington displays the same willingness. Majid Takht-Ravanchi added that a US strike on Iran would be a “real gamble.”