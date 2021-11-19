UNWFP director lays out $6.6-billion plan for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to combat world hunger

In response to a Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s query for a $6.6 billion plan to combat world hunger, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) director has finally responded.

Musk had earlier claimed that he would sell his stock in Tesla to fund a plan if the WFP can describe "exactly how" it would work.

Taking on the billionaire, the director has laid out a robust plan. UN food programme director David Beasley, who is also a former Republican governor of South Carolina, tweeted a link to a 1,000-word "executive summary" on Monday.

The document shows how the UN would deploy $6.6 billion worth of meals and vouchers to feed over 40 million people in 43 countries, who are "on the brink of famine" to avert a looming "catastrophe".

In the document, Beasley posted that the WFP proposes to dedicate $3.5 billion to buy and deliver food directly, $2 billion "for cash and food vouchers (including transaction fees) in places where markets can function," and spend another $700 million to manage new food programmes that are "adapted to the in-country" conditions and ensure "the assistance reaches the most vulnerable."

And another $400 million would be spent in "operations management, administration and accountability" and supply chain coordination.

"You asked for a clear plan and open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives," said Beasley.

(With inputs from agencies)