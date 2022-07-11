UNSC fails to reach aid deal for nearly 4 million people in Syria as mandate expires

United Nations, United States Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 09:58 AM(IST)

The council’s decision on the aid operation authorisation has always been divisive, but this year’s vote coincides with the intensified hostilities between due to Russian invasion. Photograph:( Reuters )

Russia, on the other hand, claims that the UN aid mission breaches Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

As diplomats battled to reach an agreement with Russia, which had traded jabs with the US over the renewal of the aid operation, a UN Security Council (UNSC) mandate for relief aid to nearly 4 million people in Syria through Turkey expired on Sunday (July 9). In conversation with Canada’s CBC television, Martin Griffiths, UN aid chief, said that "people will die" if this operation cannot be continued. The 15-member council had to pass a fresh resolution in January to extend it for another six months, but Russia on Friday (July 7) vetoed a one year extension and then failed in its own attempt to secure a six-month renewal, reported by Reuters.

However, as per the US, France and Britain, a six-month extension is insufficient for aid groups to make a plan and carry it further.

Also read | Syria first country other than Russia to recognise Ukraine separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk

Russia, on the other hand, claims that the UN aid mission breaches Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. There are concerns amongst the opposition that more help should be distributed domestically and that this will lead to being under the government’s control.

Watch | Iran seeks to resolve Syria-Turkiye tension

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, spoke to the groups who informed her that without the UN’s effort, nearly 70 per cent of the world’s food needs would not be met. Linda tweeted, saying attempts are being made to reach a deal with the UNSC.

In response to Linda’s tweet, Russia’s Deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy tweeted saying that Russia only wants to improve the UN operation’s effectiveness and transparency.

Also read | What is behind Turkey’s Syria incursion threats?

The council’s decision on the aid operation authorisation has always been divisive, but this year’s vote coincides with the intensified hostilities between due to Russian invasion.

(With inputs from agencies)

