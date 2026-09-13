/'Unknown projectile' strikes commercial vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Tensions surrounding global energy security intensified on Sunday (Sep 13) following new reports of maritime attacks and critical infrastructure disruptions in West Asia. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a projectile struck a vessel moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Details regarding crew safety and structural damage remain unconfirmed.

The incident followed Saudi Arabia's decision to temporarily shut down its 1,200-kilometre East-West pipeline as a precautionary measure. The shutdown was triggered by a drone attack traced by Riyadh and Baghdad to Iranian-backed groups in Iraq that caused injuries and visible smoke near Medina. For the past six months, while the Strait of Hormuz has remained largely closed, this pipeline has served as a primary bypass route, transporting 4 million to 5 million barrels per day, which is approximately 4% to 5% of global oil supply. The crisis even impacted households back home in India.

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The ongoing conflict has pushed Brent crude back above $100 a barrel, with US retail diesel prices surpassing a record $6 per gallon. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested US military assistance against Houthi forces during a call with US President Donald Trump. Washington declined direct intervention for now, offering intelligence support instead.

While Houthi forces reportedly seized Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb strait. A separate Houthi projectile injured two people in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region. President Trump noted that Houthi representatives also contacted his administration, requesting that the US avoid direct involvement.

Formal negotiations between Washington and Tehran have been stalled since a short-lived June agreement. Iranian officials maintain that dialogue is ineffective unless the US accepts Iran's full terms, which include formally recognising Iranian control and toll collection rights over the Strait of Hormuz, a condition Washington rejects.