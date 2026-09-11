/Iran says will discuss Strait of Hormuz with Gulf states to 'promote better understanding'

Iran on Friday said it would be meeting Gulf states in Oman on Monday to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping waterway, which Tehran blockaded after war with US and Israel. Ismail Bqaie, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced plans for a regional meeting involving countries bordering the Gulf.

"This meeting is intended to promote better understanding among the countries of the region and help strengthen shared regional security," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, as reported by AFP.

After Hormuz, another shipping route at risk?

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As Iran seeks to resolve the Strait of Hormuz, there is another shipping route at risk.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have taken control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast, including areas near the Bab al-Mandeb shipping lane, according to various reports. They have seized Mayun, a strategic island in the strait located at the entrance to the Red Sea, and the key port city of Mocha.

The development has raised concerns over disruption of the key shipping route that may threaten oil exports from Saudi Arabia. In retaliation, Saudi Arabia also launched airstrikes on Mocha airport.

The Bab al-Mandeb is a critical maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean. Control of islands around the strait could give the Houthis greater ability to monitor or disrupt shipping passing through the waterway.

The route has assumed greater importance after Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to major shipping disruption.