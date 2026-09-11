/'We are still sending terrorists to where they belong', says Trump at 9/11 memorial event

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday observed the 25th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks by attending a ceremony at the Pentagon. They listened as the names of the 184 people killed at the Pentagon were read aloud at the start. During the event Trump said that his country would never forget the September 11, 2001 attacks and would continue to "fight" terrorism in all its forms.

"Today we renew the sacred oath that we first swore in their names a quarter of a century ago. We will never, ever forget. That's why we fight today," said Trump.

"We don't have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win," he added.

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He also touched upon the war with Iran reiterating that US will never allow Tehran to possess Nuclear weapons.

“We’re still sending terrorists where they belong – to hell. And tankers to the bottom of the ocean where they belong, and we are ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. The economic pressure tightens every day. We control the Strait. We will finish this fight,' said Trump in his speech at the Pentagon to honor the lives lost in the September 11 attacks.

Trump skipped the Ground Zero ceremony in New York for the second consecutive year, instead Vice President JD Vance attended the event.