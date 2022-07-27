'Unjected': Due to 'debug mode' glitch, anti-vax dating site leaked data for thousands of users

As per media reports, Unjected, a dating service designed for people who do not wish to get immunised against COVID-19, had important information about its entire user base compromised due to an error in the admin dashboard. GeopJr, a cybersecurity expert, recently contacted the Daily Dot and showed how the setup error allowed anyone with the right information to take control of the website.

As shown by GeopJr., the "debug mode" was activated when the site went live. This mode, which is used by software developers while the site is still being built, has a wide range of settings and features. The paper stresses that such a mode should never be activated by default in a deployed application.

The researcher was able to alter the website using these features in nearly any way, including by adding or removing pages, providing free subscriptions for premium services, or even wiping the entire database of post backups.

The site reportedly had 3,500 users at last count, and the administrator features allowed access to all of their data.Unjected appears to have high goals for connecting the unvaccinated community but has a limited user base.

Unjected not only offers dating services but also a "fertility" section where users can donate their semen, eggs, or breastfeeding. Users can also register for a "blood bank" by providing their location and blood type on a different portion of the website. The mRNA molecules used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are referenced in the branding for both the blood bank and the fertility services, which both claim to assist consumers in finding "mRNA-free" donors.

After the Unjected app was removed from the Apple App Store in August 2021 for breaking Apple's COVID-19 content restrictions, the Unjected website has since become one of the project's primary gateways. Android users can still download the app, though, as it is still available on the Google Play store, where it has received more than 10,000 downloads and has received reviews with an average rating of 2.5 stars.

(With agency inputs)



