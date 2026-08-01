/University of Western Australia plans campuses in Chennai and Mumbai

The University of Western Australia (UWA) is set to establish campuses in Chennai and Mumbai, expanding its presence in India and strengthening education ties between the two countries.

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian university for the Chennai campus. The facility will cover 50,000 square feet and involve an investment of Rs 125 crore. The project is expected to generate more than 200 direct and indirect jobs.

The university plans to operate its Indian campuses from existing private properties in Chennai and Mumbai. Both facilities are expected to become operational and welcome students by December 2026.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

UWA will offer programmes in areas including STEM, commerce and management as part of its expansion in India. The move follows approval from India's University Grants Commission (UGC) for the university to establish campuses in the country.

Established in 1911, UWA is an Australian Government-established institution and ranked 77th in the QS World University Rankings 2026. It is also among the world's top 100 universities and a member of Australia's Group of Eight, a network of leading research-intensive institutions.

Through its physical presence in India, UWA aims to strengthen educational and economic links between Australia and India. The university also plans to develop new research and industry partnerships and create opportunities for wider collaboration between the two countries.