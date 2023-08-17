United States: North Carolina bans gender-affirming care for minors

The Republican-led General Assembly on Wednesday (August 16) overrode the North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes of the trio of bills targetted at LGBTQ+ youth barring gender-affirming health care for minors, limiting their participation in school sports events and also restricting classroom instructions about gender identity and sexuality.

GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate passed, over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's opposition, a bill banning medical experts from giving hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to anyone under the age of 18, with restricted exceptions.

The law that has been passed, will take effect immediately. However, minors who started their treatments before August 1 will be allowed to receive medical care if doctors deem it necessary with parental consent.

After this move, North Carolina, United States has become the 22nd state to pass the legislation that restricts, and bars gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

However, local LGBTQ+ rights advocates warn of taking the ban to court.

The Senate voted 27-18 to complete the veto override after the House voted 74-45 earlier, as per news agency AP reports.

Democratic Sen. Lisa Grafstein, North Carolina’s only out LGBTQ+ state senator, said the gender-affirming care bill “may be the most heartbreaking bill in a truly heartbreaking session.”

State's duty to protect kids from irreversible procedures

The bill’s primary backer, Republican Sen. Joyce Krawiec, claimed that the state has a responsibility to safeguard kids from receiving potentially irreversible procedures before they are old enough to make an informed medical decision.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Endocrine Society consider gender-affirming medical care as safe and medically necessary. Trans minors are generally prescribed drugs to slow puberty and sometimes start taking hormones before they reach adulthood.

19-year-old Nathaniel Dibble and other LGBTQ+ youth who rallied outside the Legislative Building expressed concern over the bill stating that it would make schools a treacherous place for transgender kids who could be banished by teachers or by parents that are not supportive.

Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican, argued that parents have the right to know about the details of their children's education.

“Parents need to be brought into the conversation from the very beginning, not treated with suspicion or as the source of that anguish,” she was quoted as saying by AP.

(With inputs from agencies)

