United States extends military aid package worth $300mn to Ukraine

The United States has announced a new military package worth $300 million for Ukraine after figuring out some cost savings in its contracts.

The new military aid package was announced by the United States on Tuesday (Mar 12) although the military has remained overdrawn and requires at least $10 billion for replenishing all the weapons which it had provided Kyiv from its stocks amid its ongoing war with Russia.

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the funding was being provided to Ukraine after making unanticipated cost savings from Pentagon contracts and these funds will be used for artillery rounds and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

"This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period, but only a short period," said Sullivan, while speaking to the reporters, and added that it may only be helpful to Ukraine for a couple of weeks.

Also Read: Russia claims to have thwarted attempted incursions from Ukraine

"It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition," Sullivan added.

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said that the aid package included artillery rounds and anti-aircraft missiles.

He added that giving weapons to Ukraine through contract savings is a one-time situation and not a sustainable way to provide funding to Kyiv.

Russian missile hits apartment buildings in Ukraine, three killed

Three people were killed and 28 others were injured after a Russian missile hit two apartment buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday (Mar 12) as rescue teams searched for survivors in the rubble late at night.

Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak placed the provisional injury toll at 28 adults and 10 children and added that rescue operations had been completed.

Watch: US prepares new weapons package for Ukraine, says report "Two buildings were hit, one five storeys, one nine storeys," wrote Lysak, on Telegram. "The number of injured is constantly rising as is the number of children injured," he added.

Head of the Kryvyi Rih's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said that at least three missile attacks have been recorded in the city.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.