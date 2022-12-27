United Nations urges Taliban government to end 'terrible' restrictions on women

The United Nations urged the Taliban on Tuesday to remove the tough policies that impact the education of women and girls in Afghanistan. The UN rights chief spoke about the “terrible consequences” of the oppressive measures and asked the Taliban to reconsider them.

"No country can develop -- indeed survive -- socially and economically with half its population excluded," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

"These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan's borders," he added according to AFP.

The Taliban announced that women could not work in non-governmental organisations anymore – just days after banning university education for women and secondary schooling for girls.

"I urge the de facto authorities to ensure the respect and protection of the rights of all women and girls -- to be seen, to be heard and to participate in and contribute to all aspects of the social, political and economic life of the country," said Turk when asked about the UN’s stance.

Afghanistan has witnessed the closure of more than five NGOs since women were banned from working and Turk believes that it can cause major crisis when it comes to the caregiving sector. It has also resulted in multiple foreign aid groups pulling out of the country in the past week.

"Women and girls cannot be denied their inherent rights," said Turk.