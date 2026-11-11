/United flight bomb and hijack scare linked to twice-deported Honduran national

The man who attempted to storm into the cockpit of a United Airlines flight on Monday evening was a Honduran illegal immigrant who had previously been deported from the United States twice. The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto had been at the centre of an immigration issue in the past. He was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after United Airlines Flight 2174 landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport following the midair incident.

A man dressed in black tried to enter the cockpit and claimed that he had a bomb, prompting the pilots to squawk 7500, a Level 4 threat alert used in hijack situations. Flight UA2174 was travelling from Newark Liberty International Airport to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when the midair scare unfolded. DHS confirmed that Gomez-Alberto was the man at the centre of the incident.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has filed a detainer for Gomez-Alberto Tuesday after being arrested. "On November 10, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer for Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to gain entry to the cockpit during a flight," Fox News quoted a DHS spokesperson as saying.

He was booked on charges of communicating false information about planned arson and terrorising the crew and passengers. DHS also listed bomb threat, terroristic threat and disorderly conduct offences in its statement. "United flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans landed safely following a disruptive incident involving a passenger on board. Law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival," United Media Relations said.

Apprehended thrice