UNGA 2020: Xi Jinping warns against 'clash of civilisations'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against the perils of a "clash of civilisations" in a speech defending his country's diplomatic direction delivered to the UN on Tuesday.

"China has no intention of entering a Cold War," he said in a speech framed by the coronavirus and tensions with the US, urging the world to avoid "falling into the trap of a clash of civilisations."

Jinping also hit back at US President Donald Trump by saying that the ''world must not 'politicise' fight against coronavirus'' after Trump accused Beijing of allowing the COVID-19 to "infect the world."

Tensions have soared between the United States and China in recent months, with President Donald Trump blaming Beijing for the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed some 950,000 lives around the world and cast a shadow over his re-election bid.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kicked off the six-day General Debate, and urged the world to prevent a Cold War between the United States and China and halt conflicts so it can focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite this year's United Nations General Assembly General Debate being a mostly virtual event, there was a heavy presence of New York City Police officers in front of the UN building.

The annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations, started on Tuesday with no presidents or prime ministers physically present in New York, because of the world-wide coronavirus pandemic. All statements have been pre-recorded and will be broadcast in the General Assembly hall.

The United Nations was created when countries came together after World War II to prevent conflict.