UNESCO calls on US to end construction of Trump’s border wall

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has urged the United States to halt the construction of the border wall.

Also, the committee called on the US to work with Mexico to assess damage from the wall to a World Heritage site in Mexico, and adjacent protected lands in the US.

The committee recommended several ways to restore the landscape and wildlife habitat.

Earlier, the Pentagon cancelled all US-Mexico border wall construction projects paid for with military funds.

Former US president Donald Trump had ordered the diversion of billions of dollars in Pentagon money to pay for the barrier after being denied funding by Congress.

Also read | Pentagon cancels border wall construction projects

"Consistent with the president's proclamation, the Department of Defence is proceeding with cancelling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions," deputy Pentagon spokesman Jamal Brown said.

Brown said the Defence Department "has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects."

"Today's action reflects this administration's continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families," he said.