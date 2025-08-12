/UN report exposes nationwide systematic torture network of Myanmar security forces

The United Nations' Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said on Monday that it has found reports of systematic torture and nationwide abuse in the country. This severe torture was being inflicted by Myanmar’s security forces in detention centres over the past year, through June 30. These abuses include beatings, electric shocks, gang rape, strangulation, and some were even more brutal, like plucking off fingernails.

The investigators also said that high-level commanders were among the perpetrators.

"We have uncovered significant evidence, including eyewitness testimony, showing systematic torture in Myanmar detention facilities," said Nicholas Koumjian, head of the IIMM.

The IIMM investigation was based on 1,300 sources, encompassing eyewitness testimonies, forensic evidence, documents, and photographs. The reports reveal a horrifying ordeal, with children being detained as a proxy for their missing parents. Since the coup of 2021, the country has descended into chaos. There is a situation of civil war with both government forces and opposition armed groups having carried out summary executions.

"People often know the names or they certainly know the faces of those who torture them or who torture their friends," said Koumjian.

The Junta Chief, Min Aung Hlaing, ended a four-year state of emergency in July and announced the formation of a new government with himself as acting President, ahead of the election.