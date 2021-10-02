UN Chief Antonio Guterres reiterates his call for peace on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for peace as he said, "Hatred, division and conflict have had their day".

Paying a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd anniversary, Guterres urged that this is the time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. "On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all," Guterres wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Hatred, division and conflict have had their day.



It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance.



The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the General Assembly resolution of June 15, 2007, which established the commemoration, International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness". The resolution reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence".

Earlier, in his address during the 76th Session of the UNGA, the Secretary-General had warned global leaders that the world has never been more threatened or more divided, and is facing the "greatest cascade" of crises, citing the COVID pandemic, a global climate crisis, and unrest in Afghanistan and other countries as examples.

"I fear our world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial, and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence, and ultimately, two different military and geopolitical strategies," he said.

He further added, "I am here to sound the alarm: The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss — and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened. Or more divided. We face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetimes."