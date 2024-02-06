UN chief announces creation of independent panel to evaluate UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken steps to address the scandal surrounding the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), responsible for Palestinian refugees, by appointing former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to lead an independent review.

The agency faces the potential loss of over $400 million in donor contributions. Colonna, along with three research organisations, will assess UNRWA's neutrality and respond to serious breach allegations, as reported by Voice of America (VOA).

The review group is set to commence work on February 14, with a preliminary report due in late March and a final public report expected by the end of April. Colonna will collaborate with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Christian Michelsen Institute in Norway, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights. Congratulations to the @UN on forming the investigative committee. We will submit all evidence highlighting @UNRWA's ties to terrorism and its harmful effects on regional stability. It is imperative that this committee brings the truth to light, necessitating the immediate… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) February 5, 2024 × Background of UNRWA's scrutiny

The controversy escalated when Israel provided information to the U.N., alleging the involvement of a dozen UNRWA staffers in the October 7 terror attacks inside Israel.

The UN terminated nine of them, confirmed one's death, and is clarifying the identities of two others. Israel has long criticised UNRWA, accusing it of ties to terrorism and promoting an anti-Israel curriculum.

The review group's efforts are distinct from the internal UN investigation into the October 7 allegations, occurring simultaneously.

UNRWA has warned of potential shutdown of relief operations by the end of February without swift funding restoration. Sixteen countries, including major donor the United States, have suspended contributions pending investigation outcomes.

The review group's mandate includes examining policy and procedural failures within UNRWA, offering recommendations for improvements or new ones to align the agency with its mission.

Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini had previously announced a review of UNRWA's operations in mid-January, emphasising the goal of making the organisation more effective and purposeful.

Also watch | Ukraine’s president confirms plans for military shake-up As UNRWA grapples with the potential funding crisis, about 3,000 of its 13,000 staff in Gaza continue daily operations to assist two million Palestinians.

The UN aims to keep communication open with donors, hoping they recognise the swift actions taken to address the issues head-on.

The situation remains complex, with parallel investigations, potential funding challenges, and a comprehensive review aimed at reshaping UNRWA's future.