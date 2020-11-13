UN calls for humanitarian aid access in Tigray

The United Nations called Thursday for Ethiopia to provide full humanitarian access to the conflict-hit northern region of Tigray and enable civilians to flee safely.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Ethiopia humanitarian coordinator Catherine Sozi was discussing "immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access" with the government.

"We are also calling for the safe passage for civilians in search of safety and assistance and to guarantee the security for all aid workers," he said.

Dujarric called for federal and regional authorities to enable humanitarian access to their localities, adding that the United Nations was "committed to staying and delivering humanitarian assistance."

More than 11,000 people have fled to neighboring Sudan since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's November 4 launch of military operations against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party.

Officials say hundreds have been killed and analysts are warning of a bloody, protracted civil war in Africa's second most populous country.

The UN estimates more than two million people need humanitarian aid in the Tigray region.