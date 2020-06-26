UN calls decisive measures to protect fundamental freedoms in China

The United Nations has called for decisive measures to protect fundamental freedoms in China.

UN experts have denounced the repression of protests in Hong Kong. They have pointed out that there has been excessive use of force in the city-state, and that they also know that woman protesters have been sexually harassed in police stations.

This is something that's been never heard of.

Experts say that the decision on the security law was taken without "meaningful consultation of the people of Hong Kong".

They have communicated all of this to China. The UN independent experts have also pointed at the repression of the people of Xinjiang and Tibet.

This move is unprecedented. It is part of a special procedure of the Human Rights Council.

Consequently, the UN has now called for a special session of the Human Rights Commission. They have said that the situation in Hong Kong and Tibet need urgent attention.

It will be interesting to see with what lies China responds to this with.