Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to retake annexed Crimea from Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to retake its annexed Crimea peninsula from Russia by any means necessary and added that Kyiv would consult with countries before taking such action.

The Ukrainian president made these comments at the second iteration of the Crimea Platform on Tuesday—an online gathering of 60 nations and international organisations hosted by Kyiv focused on the peninsula.

"We will take back Crimea- it is our territory. We will do this in any way which we decide. We will decide this by ourselves, without consultation with any other country in the world," he told reporters.

"Ukraine is strong enough and powerful enough to see a perspective for Ukrainian Crimea. We will bring freedom to Ukrainian citizens in Crimea, and we will restore justice to all those who suffered from the repressions and abuses of the Russian occupiers," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

"I know that Crimea is with Ukraine, is waiting for us to return. I want all of you to know that we will return. We need to win the fight against Russian aggression. Therefore, we need to free Crimea from occupation.”

Speaking of Ukraine's war with Russia, Zelensky said, “It began with Crimea, it will end with Crimea."

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 following the pro-Western Maidan Revolution. The peninsula served as a launchpad for Russia’s full-scale invasion in February this year, seizing chunks of Ukraine's southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has increased its attacks in Crimea, with long-range weapons and drones targeting air bases, transport hubs, logistics depots, and command centres, triggering panic among Russians in Crimea, according to reports.

