IAEA may visit Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

If access negotiations are successful, the U.N. nuclear watchdog will travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in Ukraine within days, it was announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Assaults on the Zaporizhzhia complex, which pro-Moscow forces took over shortly after the invasion on February 24, have been regularly claimed by Russia and Ukraine. The demilitarisation of the area has been demanded by the UN.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement, "I'm continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties. The mission (to Zaporizhzhia) is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed."

The Russian foreign ministry said that Moscow had authorised a mission for June 3 and accused Kyiv of attempting to obstruct the planned inspection.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman, issued a statement saying, "We express our deep regret that the mission has not yet taken place."

Officials from the allied Western nations were also afraid that Russia was getting ready to invade Kyiv once more.

In the coming days, Russia will reportedly strike government and civilian infrastructure, according to the United States. If it was safe to do so, American citizens should depart Ukraine "now" of their own will, the U.S. Embassy advised.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces engaged in artillery and rocket attacks on the battlefields in the southeastern Ukrainian district of Zaporizhzhia, where fighting has been occurring close to Europe's largest nuclear power station.

The agency had been notified by Ukraine that shelling had damaged plant infrastructure, including chemical and laboratory facilities.

