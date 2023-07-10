Ukrainian forces advance in south; four killed in Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian forces on Sunday (July 9) pressed on with their campaign to recapture Russian-held areas in the southeast. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Monday, Russian accounts said that heavy fighting gripped areas outside the city of Bakhmut. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said one of his units was deployed in the area. Taking to Telegram, Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that heavy fighting raged in two areas of the southeast. "We are consolidating our gains in those areas," Defence Minister Maliar said.

She added that Russian troops were defending Bakhmut while Ukrainian forces registered "a certain advance" on the city's southern flank. Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive which is so far focusing on capturing a cluster of villages in the southwest and also retaking areas around Bakhmut.

The Reuters report also said that there were no changes in position to the north of Bakhmut and Ukrainian forces remained engaged in fighting west of the city and near Lyman, further north in Donetsk. 'We are advancing, not stuck': Zelensky In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine's advances were slower than what he and his generals wanted, but said the country's forces held the initiative.

"All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck," President Zelensky said. "We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side," he added. The Ukrainian president also noted that the military overcame a kind of stagnation in previous months. Four killed, 11 injured in Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia Meanwhile, in the latest news on the Ukraine war, Four people were killed and 11 others were injured in Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia town, the governor said on Monday, adding the strike happened when the distribution of humanitarian aid was taking place.

Governor Yuriy Malashko said those killed included three women and a man, all in their 40s. He added that Russia carried out 36 targeted strikes on 10 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

(With inputs from agencies)

