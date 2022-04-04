Ukraine's new law: $1 million 'reward' for Russian soldier who surrenders jet, warship

According to reports, Ukraine's parliament has passed a new law to offer rewards of upto $1 million for defecting Russian soldiers who can hand over a warship or a combat aircraft to the country's Army.

The move by the Ukrainian lawmakers is being made as a "reward mechanism" for Russian soldiers. Reports claim giving up a tank or ground artillery by a Russian soldier would involve a reward of $100,000.

Also Read in Pics: How Ukraine's elite IT force halted Russia's long mechanised brigade eyeing Kyiv

First vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksandr Kornienko said: "For a helicopter - 500 thousand dollars, a tank - 100 thousand, respectively. If, for example, someone is ready to come to us by plane - it's a million dollars. There is a certain gradation there. "

Kornienko added that there are "many willing soldiers" who want to "replenish their financial status". "We do not see anything wrong here - if they surrender not just individually, but also with their equipment," the Ukrainian lawmaker added.

Watch: Russia is worse than ISIS, says Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

The bill includes $500,000 for a combat helicopter, and $25,000-35,000 for a reactive volley fire system. Also, handing over an armoured personnel carrier includes a reward of $50,000 and military trucks have a reward of $10,000.

Also Read in Pics: What Panzerfaust 3 weapons can do against Russian tanks

The legislation also includes ships $200,000 for military support ships and $50,000 for small combat reconnaissance ships. The legislation named Bill No: 7229 seeks to "establish a reward for the voluntary transfer of military equipment".

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more sanctions against Russia over the killing of civilians in Bucha. Russia has however denied claims its troops killed civilians.

(With inputs from Agencies)