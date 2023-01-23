Ukraine war: Russia pushing towards two towns in Zaporizhzhia region

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian state media reported Sunday (January 22) that the troops are moving towards two towns in the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region. On Saturday, reports emerged that the Russian troops launched an offensive in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where they had captured the nuclear power plant earlier in the conflict.

However, the fighting in Zaporizhzhia was stalled but the fighting intensified this week after several months. Major concerns were raised over a potential nuclear disaster because shelling and artillery fire took place nearby when Russia had captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The news agency AFP reported that Vladimir Rogov, who is the Russian-installed official in the region said offensive actions were concentrated around two towns: Orikhiv and Hulyaipole.

As per reports, Orikhiv is around 50 kilometres south of the Ukrainian-controlled regional capital Zaporizhzhia and Hulyaipole is further east.

As quoted by Ria Novosti news agency, Rogov said, "The front is mobile, especially in two directions: Orikhiv and Hulyaipole." Rogov mentioned that there was active fighting in those areas, and added, "The initiative is in our hands."

The Ukrainian army also said "more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire" in Zaporizhzhia. Britain's Ministry of Defence in its update notes that both sides have massed "significant forces" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, officials from the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions said on Saturday that Russia increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern regions outside the main front line in the Donbas industrial area.

