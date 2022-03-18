Ukraine war: Conflict in no one's interest, says President Xi to Biden

US President Biden spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday over the Ukraine war.

According to China's state-run television, President Xi told Biden that conflict is "in no one's interest".

"State-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities," China's state-run television CCTV reported the Chinese president as saying. The White House said the call between the two leaders lasted for one hour and fifty minutes.

Also Read in Pics: Drone warfare in Ukraine: Switchblade 'buzzing bee' drones vs Russia's Orlan-10

"Peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community," President Xi reportedly told US President Biden.

The state TV said President Xi told President Biden that China and the US should "shoulder international responsibilities" for peace.

Watch: WION reports from Ground Zero in Ukraine

Relations between the two countries should "move forward along the right track" as part of efforts for "world peace and tranquillity", state broadcaster CCTV reported President Xi as saying.

Both leaders called on Russia to end the invasion, the White House said.

(With inputs from Agencies)