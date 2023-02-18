Ukraine war: At Munich Security Conference, Zelensky urges West to maintain speedy weapons deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (February 17) urged the West to maintain speedy weapons deliveries as Russia's offensive will enter the second year soon. Addressing the Munich Security Conference via video link, Zelensky said that his country could ensure the collapse of Moscow's aggression this year as long as it received the weapons it needed.

"We need speed -- the speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery... speed of decisions to limit Russian potential," Zelensky said, the news agency AFP reported.

"Ukraine’s key message at the Munich Security Conference is an obvious one – we have to do everything so we bring about the collapse of Russian aggression before year-end. This is possible, this is necessary but this is possible if Ukraine receives the weaponry needed for this. That is why our diplomatic marathon is ongoing without let up," he added.

"Following my visit to Washington in December a 'tank coalition' for Ukraine has been created, the taboo on the supply of long-range missiles is being lifted, there are new achievements in strengthening our artillery and the world has already heard how important it is for worldwide security to create an 'aviation coalition' for Ukraine," Zelensky further said, the news agency Reuters reported.

The Ukrainian president also said that he would continue to consolidate support for initiatives promulgated by Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "Next week we will present an important resolution and today I presented its main ideas to the leaders of The Commonwealth Caribbean among others. Ukraine’s foreign policy is always based on respect for all who are party to international relations," he added.

Zelensky thanked those who were supporting Ukraine's efforts to stabilise international relations and reiterated his ambitions for Ukraine to join the European Union (EU).

The Ukraine war has been one of the dominating issues at the Munich Security Conference which will go on till Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was a part of the conference, joined in the call for allies to intensify the support for Ukraine to aid its forces in launching a counter-offensive. "It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructure," Macron said, AFP reported.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, insisted that Berlin's support was "designed to last", and urged allies to speed up deliveries of heavy tanks promised to Ukraine.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE