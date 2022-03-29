Ukraine hands out ‘Oscars awards’ for brave display against Russian forces

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 29, 2022, 05:45 PM(IST)

A view shows the besieged city of Mariupol Photograph:( Reuters )

Close on the heels of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Monday, Ukraine handed out its 'Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Oscars 2022', giving awards under various categories, while mocking the Russian militray

Ukraine certainly knows how to keep the morale high of the citizens even as it faces the mighty Russian army.

Ever since the Russian invasion began on February 24, several tales of bravery have emerged.

From confronting Russian soldiers to blocking the passage of a Russian convoy from entering the city, people have contributed in their own way as others fight as soldiers.

Hence, close on the heels of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Monday, Ukraine handed out its “Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Oscars 2022”, giving awards under various categories, while mocking the Russian military.

Seven videos selected by the defence ministry highlighted various aspects of the war. From drone footage, to displaced people of Ukraine singing in bomb shelters, the tweets have honoured the bravery shown by the people of the country.

The Best Picture Award has been given to the courage shown by the Ukrainian state border guards telling the Russian warship to “Go F*** Yourself" while defending Snake Island in response to demands to surrender.

Under the Best Cinematography category, the ministry posted a video of the dramatic downing of a Russian helicopter allegedly with a Stinger missile.

The Best Song award has been given to a group of citizens singing the Ukrainian anthem allegedly in a bomb shelter in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv.

The Best International Feature Film was awarded to Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones that were used on Russian forces.

The Best Actress award was handed out to Javelin anti-tank missile for the powerful performance in “Burning Orcs”.

“Orcs" is a derogatory term used by Ukrainians to refer to Russian soldiers

The Ukrainian military used the hashtag for Monday's 94th Academy Awards ceremony to capitalise on the media momentum and spread their memes. 

