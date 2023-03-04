Ukraine forces under severe pressure defending Bakhmut, says UK

British military intelligence said on Saturday (March 4) that Ukrainian forces were increasingly under severe pressure defending Bakhkmut against Russian attacks. Intense fighting is taking place in and around the city. Russian army, aided by private military troops from Wagner group have made advances in Bakhmut's northern suburbs. Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite military troops, said British Defence Ministry in its daily intelligence bulletin.

Two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed within the last 36 hours, it said, adding that Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of the city are increasingly limited.

One of those bridges connected Bakhmut to the city's last main supply route from the Ukrainian-held town of Chasiv Yar, about 13 km (eight miles) to the west, it said.

Ukraine's military command said Russia was still trying to surround Bakhmut but added that over the past day Ukrainian forces had beaten back Russian attacks in the city.

"The enemy does not cease attempts to surround Bakhmut," it said in its morning briefing note on Saturday, adding that over the past day Ukrainian forces had beaten back Russian attacks in Bakhmut.

Russian artillery pounded the last routes out of Bakhmut on Friday, aiming to complete the encirclement of the besieged city and bring Moscow closer to its first major victory in the war in six months.

The Ukrainian briefing note also said Russian attacks had been foiled in the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka, both of which lie less than eight km (five miles) west of Bakhmut's city centre.

