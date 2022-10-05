Ukraine continues to liberate territories in east and south, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the resistance forces were able to win back a number of territories in the east and south of the country from Russian control. The claim was further supported by Russian defence ministry maps which showed rapid withdrawals.

According to the map used by Zelensky during his official briefing, Ukraine had already taken control of the village of Dudchany on the western bank of the Dnipro River. A similar change was seen on the western bank of Oskil River where the forces took control in north-eastern Kharkiv.

“Our soldiers do not stop. And it’s only a matter of time before we expel the occupier from all of our land,” Zelensky said in the briefing according to the report published by Reuters.

The Ukrainian President also said that the army was making “quite fast and powerful progress” in many parts of the country and have also retaken “dozens” of settlements in the four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya – which were “annexed” by Russia.

According to Reuters, the gain was made in the Southern Kherson region which was previously under Russian rule but in the recent times, have become a major fighting ground.

“There are new liberated settlements in several regions,” said Zelenskiy in his nightly address.

Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, Yevhen Enin, went on to say that Russia has lost control of as many as 50 towns and villages in Kherson. While the figure was not confirmed by any other source, a local official did say that the village of Dudchany was a “breakthrough” for Ukraine.

“There is a settlement called Dudchany … it is in this area that there is a breakthrough and there are settlements taken by Ukrainian troops,” Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Kherson region, said on state television, according to Reuters.